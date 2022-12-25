Three Christmas Wishes for Arizona Cardinals Fans

If you're an Arizona Cardinals fan, you're hoping for these three Christmas gifts.

By now, Arizona Cardinals fans have already ripped the wrapping paper on Christmas presents under the tree.

While some have received new jerseys and other related items, the real gifts for fans can come in better performances in the future.

While a win against Tom Brady would be nice, here's three gifts fans can hope for under the metaphorical tree:

New Leadership

The Cardinals are an obviously talented team, which plays a major role into some of the frustrations that currently exist in the desert. This team, just last season, began the year 7-0 and despite a late-season collapse still made the postseason.

Extensions were handed out and results haven't been ideal. Kyler Murray isn't going anywhere, so the light that shines now points to Steve Keim/Kliff Kingsbury.

Keim simply hasn't done enough in his years as general manager to put the Cardinals over the top, and Kingsbury is so obviously not the man to lead Arizona to the next level.

Replacing both will likely be fairly high on most wish lists.

New Offensive Line

Just like every other team in the league, success starts in the trenches for the Cardinals, a facet they struggled in even before four-of-five starters went down with injuries. Arizona needs a new injection of life to help keep Murray upright moving forward. Veteran additions such as Rodney Hudson and Justin Pugh have been good but short-term fixes for a problem Arizona will need to address to help foster some stability moving forward.

That can be aided with the third and final gift:

A Top-Five Pick in the NFL Draft

No Cardinals fan wants to root for a loss, but with Arizona residing at 4-10 and postseason hopes dashed, losing isn't exactly a terrible thing moving forward in the future.

The Cardinals have yet to string together consecutive wins all season, and three games are left on the schedule to do just that. Is that likely? Not really.

Thus, Arizona finds themselves in great position to finish with a top-five selection in the upcoming draft.

That pick can be used on a generational player such as Will Anderson or Jalen Carter. It can also be used as trade tool to move down and pick up some valuable capital.

However the Cardinals decide to do business, there's serious potential to make the team better come April.

