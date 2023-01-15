Three Potential Destinations, Trade Packages for DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to offload WR DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. Here's potential destinations and what those trade packages would look like:

The Arizona Cardinals are about to start a rebuild, as it is a reality many people on the roster and people who are pending free agents have to realize. As we speak, the team is building a new coaching staff and a new front office, and with that comes massive changes to the roster.

One thing that can be assumed through all the chaos is quarterback Kyler Murray will be a part of the plans at the very least for next year and the 2024 season. There is a very real chance he doesn’t play in the early stages of next season given how late he waited to get his ACL repaired.

With those realities fresh in the minds of Cardinals fans, more picks and salary space will be needed. The NFL is a business and at this moment WR DeAndre Hopkins remains a most fluid asset. Trading the veteran receiver while he still has some solid playing years ahead of him may get a fruitful return.

Hopkins reportedly has his sights set on two teams: Jacksonville and Los Angeles (Chargers).

Those aside, here are some trade partners and potential compensation for the former All-Pro:

New England Patriots Send a 2023 3rd Round Pick (76), 2023 4th Round Pick (117), and a 2024 5th Round Pick

All signs are pointing to the Patriots looking to revamp their offense. The defense was championship-caliber but the offense just simply wasn’t. Quarterback Mac Jones struggled in his sophomore year and despite the breakout of Jakobi Meyers they need to get Jones all the help he can get.

Trading for a receiver of Hopkins’ level isn’t unknown territory for the team as they traded for Randy Moss in 2007. Hopkins would immediately lift this passing game and help the box not be stacked for their rushing attack.

Of course, we know Belichick appreciates and aspects the game of Hopkins thanks to Hard Knocks. Perhaps that little conversation had some foreshadowing?

Chicago Bears Send a 2023 4th Round Pick (103), a 2023 5th Round Pick (136), and a 2024 2nd Round Pick

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The go-to when a Hopkins trade is discussed is the Chicago Bears it seems. They have arguably the thinnest wide receiver group, so much to the point their resigning Equinimeous St. Brown was newsworthy a few weeks ago. Hopkins would help the explosive growth of Justin Fields as he looks to get his passing stats on par with his rushing ones. Hopkins may not waive his no-trade clause for this spot though due to the Bears being a colder version of the Cardinals presently.

Green Bay Packers Send a 2023 3rd Round Pick (78), 2023 4th Round Pick (116), 2023 7th Round Pick (222), and a 2024 4t Round Pick

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is set to be the biggest talking point for the Packers again this offseason. Will he retire? Will he be traded? Regardless, making a splash move finally for the offense could be perfect for whoever is under center. If it is Rodgers, the Packers probably become NFC favorites, if it is Jordan Love then it shows the organization wants him to be given every chance to succeed.

The time is now for the Packers to be as aggressive for their team as their current quarterback can be when discussing a recently retired doctor based out of Washington D.C.

