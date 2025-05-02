Three Takeaways From Cardinals' Impressive Draft
The Arizona Cardinals made major improvements in the 2025 NFL Draft - that much is obvious. GM Monti Ossenfort put together a class full of defensive players, bolstering Arizona's weakest area with six defenders.
But the Cardinals' draft made a few implications beyond simply adding talent to a unit that needed it strongly.
Here are three takeaways from Ossenfort's draft approach:
1: Doubling Down
To point out the obvious, Arizona needed defense, and they got it. But below the surface level, Ossenfort didn't fall victim to the idea that spending big in free agency means the draft should be used for other purposes.
The Cardinals added three players in free agency to the front seven — Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, yet Ossenfort knew there was plenty more work to be done, and that the future depended on remaining invested in that position group.
So the Cardinals added a premier DL in Walter Nolen III, and another edge rusher with a high ceiling in Jordan Burch. The secondary was addressed with one of the top players available in Will Johnson, but Ossenfort sent a clear message with his selections — the Cardinals aren't going to be outclassed by the trenches anymore.
2: Faith in QB1
If there was ever a time to take a flier on a late-round, developmental-type QB, it was 2025. Though the top of the QB class was relatively thin, and not quite as talented across the board as in years past, there were a handful of options late.
Names like Kyle McCord, Will Howard and Quinn Ewers riddled day three, and the Cardinals didn't appear interested in any of them.
There's no guarantee any of these passers will pan out to any degree in the NFL, but the Cardinals do have a pivotal year coming for Kyler Murray, and if there was any concern about the future of Arizona's QB position, it seems likely Ossenfort would have at least taken a look at the options, or snagged one with a late-round pick.
It's not exactly a surprise, but it is consistent with the organization's messaging: K1 is their man for the job, no matter what the fans may say.
3: Big-School Mentality
Of Arizona's seven picks, three were from Ohio State, one was from Michigan, one from Oregon, one from Texas and one from Ole Miss. Not one of Ossenfort's selections came from a "hidden gem" school, or a non-power-five school.
And on top of that, they aren't just run-of-the-mill Division I schools. Two are from the SEC - a breeding ground for NFL-caliber big men. They took a DL and OL from SEC schools, and added to their secondary and off-ball unit with Big 10 prospects.
Ossenfort isn't looking to dig through the dirt and outsmart everyone at the table. Instead, he took big-time players from big-time schools who faced big-time competition.
The Cardinals will be anything but a finesse team in 2025, and getting refined, experienced prospects from high-end college programs is a big step in that direction.