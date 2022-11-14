Eno Benjamin Released From Cardinals, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals are full of surprises.

After falling flat on their faces to begin the season, the team managed to defeat the Los Angeles Rams on the road, missing a plethora of starters in the process and still keeping their heads above water.

The twists and turns keep coming for the organization, however.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported the Cardinals released Eno Benjamin on Monday.

The move comes as a surprise considering how well Benjamin has played in relief for James Conner, most memorably rushing for 92 yards and one touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Benjamin also handled kickoff return duties as well.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports Benjamin himself was surprised by the move.

Just before news broke, reporters spoke with Kliff Kingsbury and asked about Benjamin's reduced role on Sunday, as he played just one offensive snap.

Kingsbury skated around it by saying, "We talked about James [Conner] getting the full share if you will. I mean, he'd been banged up, had the ribs [injury] and it was basically one of those deals where it was time to give him the starting running back reps and I thought he played at a high level and got better as the game went on. [That] Allowed him to get in a rhythm and did what we need him to do."

It's unclear exactly why Benjamin was released at this time. Could the team be confident in Keaontay Ingram as a RB2? Did Benjamin get himself into off-field trouble?

Time will tell, as anything at this point would be speculation.

However, the Cardinals surprised a whole lot of people with their move on Monday.

