Zach Ertz Posts Message on Instagram After Season-Ending Injury

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz posted on his Instagram just hours after news of his season-ending injury was reported.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is done playing football this season. 

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported earlier today Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury on the first drive of Arizona's 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 

While the specifics of the injury are unknown at this time, Ertz initially was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter to only miss a few weeks, with Schefter citing the Cardinals believed his ACL was intact. 

However, MRI's on Monday proved that wrong. 

Now, Ertz (who recently celebrated his 32nd birthday) will sit out the remaining seven games of Arizona's season, missing a crucial time in which the Cardinals try to keep themselves alive in the hunt for the NFC West and ultimately, the postseason. 

Hours after the initial news broke, Ertz took to his Instagram. 

47A06CA2-4857-4247-9BB1-3698BF136D85

He also posted this on his story as well. 

8B53DE2F-F28E-49FB-9A2A-1801467416EF
Ertz now leans into his faith more than ever as the road to recovery will begin soon. 

As for Arizona, the Cardinals look to lean on rookie second-round pick Trey McBride, who played virtually every snap in Ertz's place after his departure. 

The Cardinals will have an extra day of preparation to acclimate McBride into his starting role, as the team takes on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football next week.

