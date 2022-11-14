The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-6 after a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a contest that featured plenty of backups paving the way for the team to remain alive in the hunt for the postseason.

Yet the Cardinals miss their starters. Guys like Kyler Murray, Byron Murphy and others were all mere witnesses to the win. In order for the Cardinals to turn their season around, all hands will be needed on deck.

That goes the same for Marquise Brown, who was having quite the season prior to the return of DeAndre Hopkins. The duo was expected to put Arizona over the top offensively, yet a foot injury has sidelined Brown for weeks now with no clear timetable for return.

We're getting closer, however.

When head head coach Kliff Kingsbury met with reporters on Monday, he touched on Brown's status moving forward.

"I think he's getting to the point where it's going to be day-to-day. He's come a long way in a short time and I'm not sure if he'll make it this week, but hopefully sooner rather than later. If not, we'll give him the bye [week] and then I would expect those last five [games] he'll be ready to go," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals play the 49ers and Chargers before hitting their bye week, where an extra day of rest will exist on top of that when Arizona hosts the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Recently, Brown posted on his Instagram story that he'd be back real soon.

While next week looks murky, the return of Brown couldn't come at a better time as Hollywood's lights will soon shine once again for the Cardinals.

