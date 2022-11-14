Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The play happened on Arizona's first drive of the game, where Ertz caught a third-down pass to extend their drive. He did not return the rest of the game.

Shortly after, initial reports surfaced that said Ertz avoided major damage to his ACL.

However, the tests carried out on Monday morning suggested otherwise.

It's a big blow for a Cardinals team that already was battling without some of their top starters on both sides of the ball.

Second-round pick Trey McBride, who played the rest of the snaps in place of Ertz, will now take his spot with Stephen Anderson following suit. McBride caught just one pass in relief of Ertz.

The Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Mexico City for Week 11.

Ertz finishes the year with 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

