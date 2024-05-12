Analyst: Steelers Should Sign Former Cardinals RB
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward has impressed at Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp.
Now - one Steelers insider believes Pittsburgh should keep Ward around for the summer.
All Steelers' Noah Strackbein released a list of three players Pittsburgh should ink to contracts after minicamp concluded, and Ward was the top name:
"The former Arizona Cardinal and Tennessee Titan impressed during both days of camp, showing off his speed and power during individual drills. Eddie Faulkner even called him "old hands" at one point, following a pass blocking drill where Ward nearly pushed the RB coach into the next field," wrote Strackbein.
"Pittsburgh also brings an abundance of running backs into training camp, and with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren being proven assets to this team, they likely won't be putting much workload on either during camp.
"Instead, they'll use the time to find diamonds in the rough. Ward is still just 26 and has 42 games of experience, with the ability to play special teams as well. Pittsburgh should see what they have in the veteran back this summer."
Ward would likely have to earn his way through special teams as the Steelers have a crowded backfield with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson as the top three options.
The NFL's new kickoff rules could see teams take a different approach to roster-building, which could open the door for more special-teamers such as Ward making the roster. He's played 40% or more of snaps in that phase of the ball the last three times he suited up.
Ward spent nearly three years with the Cardinals before departing after being brought in as an undrafted free agent. He's had previous stops with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.