Steelers Should Sign Three Players From Rookie Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers closed their 2024 rookie minicamp and are now ready to begin finalizing their 90-man roster and heading toward OTAs and mandatory minicamp. But before they shut the books on this year's tryout class, they should ink three players to deals.
Jonathan Ward, RB
The first is Jonathan Ward. The former Arizona Cardinal and Tennessee Titan impressed during both days of camp, showing off his speed and power during individual drills. Eddie Faulkner even called him "old hands" at one point, following a pass blocking drill where Ward nearly pushed the RB coach into the next field.
Pittsburgh also brings an abundance of running backs into training camp, and with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren being proven assets to this team, they likely won't be putting much workload on either during camp.
Instead, they'll use the time to find diamonds in the rough. Ward is still just 26 and has 42 games of experience, with the ability to play special teams as well. Pittsburgh should see what they have in the veteran back this summer.
Anthony Averett, CB
The Steelers need a slot cornerback and even if Beanie Bishop is the next great undrafted free agent, no team wants to go into training camp without a veteran to occupy a position. If Joey Porter Jr. needed to wait his turn for a shot at the starting lineup, it's hard to imagine a UDFA is going to walk in without any competition.
Averett is a long-time starter in this league and even if he hit a point of having to re-prove himself for teams, he's got the ability to be a contributor. Worst case scenario, it doesn't work out. Best case scenario, the Steelers just found their third starting cornerback when no one else was looking at him.
Marquis Williams, CB
The Steelers may not view Williams as a player who could make the 53-man roster, but there's plenty of logic behind keeping him around for camp. The team uses their 90-man squad to familiarize themselves with as many players as possible, with the assumption that they may need to bring someone in during the season.
The easiest players to bring onto the practice squad if you need depth are local players. And after six years of getting to know Williams, he'd easily be the smoothest transition onto the practice squad - or active roster - if the team needed to make a call during the season.
You aren't going to do that with players you got accustumed to for three days. You will do that with players who spent the summer learning the playbook. Williams makes a lot of sense as a guy Pittsburgh should keep around. If he works out and becomes a steal, great. If he doesn't, they have an in-season option off the free agency market.
