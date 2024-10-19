Cardinals GM: Trade Talks Continue as Deadline Nears
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a precarious position ahead of the league's trade deadline of Nov. 5.
Under the guidance of general manager Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals are in the second year of their rebuild, though the team's 2-4 record has still fallen short of expectations.
The season could get lost in a hurry if trends continue, and with a roster depleted with injuries (that wasn't exactly viewed as championship caliber to begin with), the trade deadline offers the Cardinals an opportunity to make a move and improve their squad.
"I think with the trade deadline just around the league, I think a lot of conversations happen. And really a lot of them end up being more exploratory than actual action," said Ossenfort on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM.
"As with anything there needs to be two parties that agree to the trade. So I think a lot of teams are looking at that and having conversations and that'll continue for the next couple weeks until the deadline in early November.
"As with anything that we do, it's got to be a situation that makes sense for us. The cost of it, not doing the deal opposed to doing the deal. Those are all conversations we'll continue to have and see if it makes sense for us to go down a road ... those conversations will continue here in the next couple weeks."
The Cardinals have seen injuries pile up on both sides of the ball just six weeks into the season.
Arizona's lost both starters on the right side of the offensive line in tackle Jonah Williams (who could come back at some point) and guard Will Hernandez (who is done for the season) while the defense has seen names in Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols and BJ Ojulari hit injured reserve.
First-round pick Darius Robinson has also yet to play this season due to injury.
Arizona will continue evaluating all options within the next few weeks.
"Anytime there's an opportunity to add talent to your roster, we're going to investigate it," Ossenfort said.
