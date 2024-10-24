Cardinals Not Expected to Be Buyers at Trade Deadline

All Cardinals

Don't expect the Arizona Cardinals to be buyers at the deadline.

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort watches his team from the sidelines during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The NFL's trade deadline of Nov. 5 is approaching, and all eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals to see if they'll make a move.

The Cardinals are 3-4 on the season and could either decide to be buyers or sellers within the next few weeks.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler gave the following input on what he believes the Cardinals will do:

"Subtracting, with the chance to sit it out. The Cardinals are trying to win in 2024 while planning for the future. That's a balance that breeds patience, which is why I expect GM Monti Ossenfort to hold onto his picks. Safety Budda Baker would elicit trade interest if Ossenfort wants to give the free-agent-to-be a chance to earn a new contract elsewhere."

The Cardinals have been a potential team to emerge as sellers with notable players such as Baker and James Conner being names to watch near the deadline.

Recently, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about improving the team through the trade market.

“(General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort) does everything that he can in his power to make our team better, so I trust in that. We're on the same plan of what's going on there. I'm excited about these guys that are going to get opportunities this week and moving forward," said Gannon.

“We have conversations every day about everything.”

