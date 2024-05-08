Cardinals WR Projected to Win Rookie of the Year
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made what many believe to be the "safest" pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - an Ohio State product that hails from Hall of Fame bloodlines and enters the next level as a generational prospect thanks to his ability to do everything.
It's not just Cardinals fans (or the organization themselves) that talks so highly of Harrison, as he was viewed as the best non-quarterback prospect in the draft and is a big bet to help transform Arizona's offense overnight.
Despite three quarterbacks going ahead of Harrison, a few ESPN analysts still picked him to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award:
Cardinals WR Projected to Win Rookie of the Year
Mike Clay: "The first non-QB selected in April's draft, Harrison will immediately step in as a featured target in Arizona's Kyler Murray-led offense. We've seen elite performances from rookie wideouts in recent years (three top-10 fantasy campaigns over the past five seasons), and Harrison has the talent and opportunity to follow in the footsteps of recent award winners at the wide receiver position in Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson."
Liz Loza: "He was arguably the most polished player -- regardless of position -- in this year's draft. He put up 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at Ohio State. His landing spot is prime for production, and he figures to make an immediate impact."
Jordan Reid: "Is there a prospect that landed in a better spot? Harrison was WR1 in Arizona as soon as he heard his name called on draft night. Murray is likely going to develop chemistry early on with him, and Harrison will provide him with a true go-to target."
Aaron Schatz: "He's in the clear best quarterback situation with Murray of the top receivers chosen in this year's draft and will be Arizona's No. 1 option."
Field Yates: "Harrison. The most pro-ready prospect in the class landed in a perfect spot to play a massive role right away. The Murray-to-Harrison connection should be terrific the second the two are on the field together."
Harrison recently revealed he would be wearing No. 18 ahead of next season - you can read more about that here.