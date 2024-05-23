Details of Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. Contract Revealed
ARIZONA -- Marvin Harrison Jr. is (on paper) the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals after officially signing his rookie contract with the team earlier on Thursday.
Harrison's contract was a standard four-year deal that will carry a fifth-year option for 2028.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harrison's deal is fully guaranteed and worth $35.75 million, which includes a $22.5 million signing bonus.
This closely mirrors what many cap experts/agents believed Harrison to snag, as CBS' Joel Curry projected Harrison to net $35.3 million over the four years with $22.5 million as a signing bonus and a 2024 cap hit of $6.4 million.
Though we don't quite know what his actual cap hit will be, it's tough to imagine the projections again aren't on the dot. Harrison became the highest pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to official ink a deal.
Curry also dove into the rookie scale contracts, why they're fairly standard across the board and how deals typically work:
"All contracts for draft choices are four years. Each pick in the draft has a salary floor and ceiling in the first year and over the four years of the contract. There are very few negotiable items with rookie contracts anymore. The salary components of a deal are restricted to signing bonus, base salary, roster bonus, reporting bonus, workout bonus and select incentives. The type of salary escalators and incentives that used to be responsible for salaries skyrocketing at the top of the draft are prohibited under the rookie wage scale. A majority of picks only have signing bonus and base salaries in their deals."- CBS Sports' Joel Curry
Fans are certainly hoping Harrison signs another contract soon, as he's yet to sign a deal with the NFLPA's group licensing to allow himself to appear in the Madden NFL franchise while also having his official jersey available for purchase.
We'll see how that situation pans out, though it's been clear during the pre-draft process that Harrison is willing to do things the unconventional way if he believes it's best for him.
At least now, Harrison's rookie contract is in the books and he can (somewhat) focus on football.
The remaining rookies who have yet to sign their first deals with the Cardinals are Darius Robinson, Trey Benson, Elijah Jones and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.