Cardinals Have Most Improved Roster After Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals walked out of the 2024 NFL Draft with 12 total selections, more than any team in the league.
Arizona also upgraded their roster more than any of their 31 counterparts, according to The 33rd Team:
"With seven selections within the top 90 and eight by the time the 104th pick passed, the Arizona Cardinals added a massive amount of talent to their barren roster," wrote Ian Valentino.
"In total, 11 rookies will be fighting to make the team's final 53-man roster, and the majority have a good shot of earning at least a backup spot, considering the lack of depth across it. The class will be defined not only by this newfound depth but, of course, by the star power that emerges.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. is as close to a sure thing as any athlete entering the league. Arizona desperately needed a playmaker, and the team gave Kyler Murray his in-his-prime version of DeAndre Hopkins.
"Murray will also benefit from the additions of RB Trey Benson, IOL Isaiah Adams and blocking TE Tip Reiman. The latter was a reach, considering there were better receiving options on the board, but Arizona is looking for Trey McBride’s complement instead of a replacement. Adams should slide into the starting left guard job right away.
"Benson is especially exciting because Arizona already has James Conner, so the explosive rookie from Florida State is the perfect platoon partner for the veteran. Both players can stay fresher and more efficient with a capable option ready to swap in.
"The Cardinals' defensive additions will significantly help the secondary. First-round EDGE Darius Robinson's game is similar to Jadeveon Clowney's, so his physicality, versatility and effort give him Year 1 impact expectations.
"Then, the four rookies added to the defensive backfield can compete for playing time in the NFL's worst cornerback room."
Many other analysts gave the Cardinals rave reviews on their total draft haul - you can read more about that here.
It was the second draft under general manager Monti Ossenfort, who has now spring-boarded Arizona's rebuild into giving hope of a potential playoff push moving into 2024.
That's mostly thanks to a healthy Murray under center for the Cardinals, though position groups of need such as DB/DL were upgraded while Arizona also snagged a shiny new toy in Harrison Jr. for the foreseeable future.
Things are certainly looking promising in the desert - and that's apparent from the national perspective, too.