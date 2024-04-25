Cardinals Draft Insight: What We Know Before Madness Ensues
ARIZONA -- We're mere hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals boast quite the opportunity to alter the direction of their franchise with two first-round picks.
That could number could stay the same or change in either direction - it's all dependent on what general manager Monti Ossenfort ultimately decides is best for the team.
When the dust settles, there will be no more rumors, speculation, etc. on what the Cardinals will or won't due, at least pertaining to the first round. We'll have answers to nearly every question posed through the last few months on what Arizona will do at the top of the draft.
I'm by no means an "insider" on this beat, but I've been blessed with enough opportunity to forge relationships with people within the team.
Though not much, I have learned a few things along the last few months:
Interest in Trading Down is Real
This has been reported time and time again through the offseason. Ossenfort showed his willingness to wheel-and-deal last offseason, and Arizona again found themselves in position to potentially capitalize on another quarterback-needy team.
One source told All Cardinals months ago Arizona was interested in moving out of No. 4 - but only for the right price. The Cardinals realize they're more than just one player away from competing but would only drop out of the fourth pick for a considerable amount of draft capital.
That being said, I'm not sure teams are wanting to meet the price tag. I personally believe Arizona will stay at this point in time due to Ossenfort setting the bar high for other teams.
Cardinals May Avoid Byron Murphy II
The Cardinals would be thrilled to add another top talent to their defensive line, even after heavily addressing the position in free agency.
While another source wouldn't directly confirm the Cardinals would not draft Texas DL Byron Murphy II, I was told the team wasn't exactly a fan of his size playing along the defensive line at the next level.
Laiatu Latu Mutual Interest
The Cardinals met with Latu multiple times through the offseason, and one direct source told me Latu's first meeting with Arizona went really well. Latu was thrilled at the idea of landing with the Cardinals after first meeting with them at the Combine.
Arizona's Top 30 visit with him may have been to confirm more medical stuff - he did have to medically retire from football for two seasons thanks to a neck injury before returning to action.
The interest in a partnership seems mutual - we'll see if the stars align for Latu to end up in the desert.
