Cardinals J.J. Watt Emotional After Win: 'I Was Scared'

It all started on Sunday morning for Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt.

After being deemed questionable on Friday with a calf/illness injury, Watt was questionable heading into Week 4's meeting with the Carolina Panthers but was expected to play.

Then, Watt tweeted the following on Sunday morning:

During Fox's broadcast of the game, they said Watt was at the team facility on Wednesday when he first started having issues, and on Thursday he had his heart shocked.

Watt practiced Friday on a limited basis, and reportedly got the green light from multiple cardiologists prior to playing.

Watt finished the win with three combined tackles and two passes deflected, one of which resulted in an interception.

Arizona, now 2-2, needed a win desperately. Watt's efforts didn't go unnoticed from teammates:

In his press conference, Watt was obviously emotional following quite the day.

Some time after the press conference, Watt took to Twitter to give his gratitude for a good team win:

We may have more information moving forward, but it sounds as if Watt is okay.

