Notable Numbers From Cardinals' 26-16 Week 4 Victory

The Arizona Cardinals are back in the win column, as a 26-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers affords the team some breathing room after a difficult start to the regular season.

The game didn't start out, but the Cardinals eventually found their footing when it mattered most.

The All-22 film has yet to be released, and while the Cardinals pack their bags for the flight home, let's look at some notable numbers that led to their second win of the season:

Notable Numbers in Cardinals' 26-16 Week 4 Victory

3- That's the amount of turnovers the Cardinals forced today against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina offense. Arizona intercepted Mayfield twice while recovering a fumble deep on their own side of the field. Their 10-point difference was made up from two of those three possessions following a turnover.

5- J.J. Watt and Zach Allen deflected a total of five passes today, with Allen having three passes defended and Watt with the other two. Getting in passing lanes and disrupting Mayfield was a huge priority in stopping the aerial attack. Mission accomplished.

23- Arizona's offense rattled off 23 unanswered points after trailing 10-3 at halftime. A late Christian McCaffrey touchdown put a stop to their run for the game, but Kyler Murray and company found their groove after the break. The Cardinals possessed the ball five times in the second half, scoring on their first four (three of which were touchdowns) before ending the game on the fifth.

8- Zaven Collins led the team with eight combined tackles today, as the second-year linebacker is finally starting to feel comfortable in the box. One of his tackles came on Carolina's first possession of the game, a run-stuff on fourth-and-short to give Arizona the ball back and stall any momentum from the jump.

2- The Panthers converted just two-of-ten third-down attempts on the day. Through the first three weeks of the season, many of the conversations surrounding Arizona's defense was their inability to get off the field on third down. Today, they answered the bell when needed.

