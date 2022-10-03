The Arizona Cardinals have successfully won on the road, again.

This time, the Cardinals got the best of the Carolina Panthers for their first regular season win in Charlotte since 2002. Arizona ended a six-game losing streak to Carolina in the process, although it wasn't easy.

True to 2022 Cardinals fashion, another stumbling start out of the gates caused everybody to throw their hands up in frustration. Arizona was 30 minutes away from having serious conversations with figures such as Kliff Kingsbury about the future of the team.

Yet those talks, at worst, are delayed for another week, as the Cardinals managed to outscore the Panthers 23-6 in the second half to move back to .500 on the year.

While the focus now shifts to a big meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals benefited from a total team effort in their 26-16 victory.

Here's three players who stood out for Arizona:

Cardinals: Three X-Factors in Victory Over Panthers

LB Dennis Gardeck

Talk about an all-around effort.

Gardeck has always been known as an energetic, high motor guy. That was again the case when the Cardinals took the field on Sunday against Carolina, where Gardeck stuffed the stat sheet from start to finish.

Defensively, Gardeck only accrued two tackles, but he did manage to sack Baker Mayfield while also having one pass deflection and one interception, which would eventually set up a Cardinals touchdown.

On special teams, Gardeck paced the team with three tackles.

DE Zach Allen

Zach Allen's ascension has been fun to watch this season.

Playing opposite of J.J. Watt has its benefits, and that was showcased today. Allen reeled in a combined six tackles with one sack, two quarterback hits and a whopping three passes defended (tipped) at the line of scrimmage.

Allen was also noticed in the run game, as the Cardinals did their best to limit Christian McCaffrey throughout the day.

Allen slowly but surely is sharpening his sword at the next level, as his performances seem to be getting better and better through the season.

Today was a shining example of how good he can be for Arizona.

TE Zach Ertz

Ertz caught all six of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown during Arizona's win, and while his presence wasn't the most gaudy in the box score (thanks, Hollywood), his production was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals.

His 47 yards were well earned, and his touchdown reception (although open) put Arizona on the board and helped them find their groove.

Without A.J. Green, Ertz stepped up as another receiving option for Murray.

Ertz's security blanket was underrated in this game, and Arizona knows exactly who to throw to when they need a certified reception.

