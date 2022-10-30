Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has accomplished plenty in his life, but the most recent title of fatherhood may hit just a bit different when it's all said and done.

Earlier this week, Watt and wife Kealia welcomed baby Koa to the world.

Now, Watt is set to miss no time at all when the Cardinals play the Minnesota Vikings on the road. He'll rock some pretty sweet cleats when doing so, too.

