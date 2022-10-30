Skip to main content

J.J. Watt Shows off new Cleats to Honor Baby Koa

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt became a father this week, and he's got some new style to show it off.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has accomplished plenty in his life, but the most recent title of fatherhood may hit just a bit different when it's all said and done. 

Earlier this week, Watt and wife Kealia welcomed baby Koa to the world. 

Now, Watt is set to miss no time at all when the Cardinals play the Minnesota Vikings on the road. He'll rock some pretty sweet cleats when doing so, too.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals: Three Keys to Defeating Vikings

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Byron Murphy Expected to Play, per Report

Experts Pick Five Prop Bets for Cardinals-Vikings

Steve Keim Addresses Trade Deadline Rumors

Vikings Provide Tall Task for Cardinals Defense

Cardinals Elevate Two Linemen Ahead of Sunday

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals-Vikings

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

USATSI_19245798
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Arizona Cardinals: Three Keys vs. Minnesota Vikings

By Richie Bradshaw
Marco Wilson
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals: Three X-Factors vs. Vikings

By Donnie Druin
Byron Murphy
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals CB Byron Murphy Expected to Play, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Jefferson Kyler
Analysis

Five Expert Prop Bet Picks for Cardinals-Vikings

By Donnie Druin
Steve Keim
Analysis

Steve Keim Gives Answer on Cardinals Trading Before Tuesday Deadline

By Donnie Druin
Justin Jefferson
Analysis

Cardinals Have Tall Task at Hand With Vikings Offense

By Donnie Druin
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Elevate Pair of Linemen Ahead of Vikings Clash

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

How to Watch, Listen, Stream: Cardinals-Vikings Week 8

By Donnie Druin