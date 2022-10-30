There's been plenty of notable storylines brewing with the Arizona Cardinals as of late, but none more than the relationship between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray.

The HC-QB duo are in Arizona together, with contract extensions for both during this last offseason further driving that point home.

Yet a handful of sideline disagreements (we'll call them that) with the latest coming in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints, have been the subject of national talk.

Both insist their relationship is fine and everything is overblown, but that doesn't stop questions heading Kingsbury's direction.

Prior to the Vikings game, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero caught up with Arizona's head coach:

"Just to do what we do. I think we built some momentum last week and had nine good days of work and excited to see where we're at against a really good Vikings team," said Kingsbury on what his message was to the Cardinals heading into the matchup.

Kingsbury was then asked about his relationship with Murray, citing, "We've been on the same page, it's just emotions of the game and it was an intense game and we knew we had to win. So [I'm] excited to see Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] back out there again, had a week of practice for the first time so we'll see what he can do."

