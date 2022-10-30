Practice makes perfect, and Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has always been in the constant pursuit of perfection.

That requires a different level of energy and focus each Sunday, compiling all the things practiced and taught throughout the week in order to be the absolute best player possible.

It was a bit hard for Murray to focus during some pre-game warm-ups on Sunday, however.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero tweeted a hilarious video of Murray getting some extra throws in before preparations really ramped up ahead of Arizona's meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.

It's expected for your starting quarterback to loosen his arm. It's unexpected for an entire drumline to be working exactly where you're at while trying to warm-up.

How loud was the drumline? Murray had to get closer to his stand-in wideout in order to communicate whatever he needed to.

That's likely the best way to simulate crowd noise, so Murray shouldn't be too surprised, although Nick Cannon somehow emerging while going crazy on the sticks would be quite the scene.

The Cardinals are set to take on the Vikings in just a couple hours.

