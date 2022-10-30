The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of wideouts at their disposal even after injuries to Marquise Brown and Antoine Wesley, and there's only one ball that can be caught on each play.

As a result, someone has to receive a downtick in production, and the Cardinals aren't keen on making that DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore or Robbie Anderson anytime soon.

A.J. Green was the victim of that in last week's win against the Saints, logging a whopping zero targets on zero snaps despite being active.

It was odd to see, and the lack of playing time has only fueled trade rumors surrounding the veteran pass-catcher.

On Monday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered this on Green's lack of snaps, insisting it wasn't done with anything notable.

"Like I said, we're going to work through this week and see where that personnel group goes. I think each week we're going to try to maximize who does what best in that room, try to find matchups and go from there, but it's going to be a crowded wide receiver room," said Kingsbury.

In the early hours leading up to their road game against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports that he spoke with Kingsbury and confirmed Green will touch the field at some point.

Hopkins played all but five snaps in the win vs. New Orleans. Anderson is also expected to see an increase from his 12 snaps played in his Cardinals debut, but it appears Green will have a short window of opportunity to at least make something happen.

He has ten receptions for 56 yards this season.

