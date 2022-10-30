Skip to main content

NFL Week 8 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Vikings?

Our friends at 506 Sports have provided a map of TV coverage for the league's slate of games in Week 8. Who can watch the Cardinals-Vikings game?

The Arizona Cardinals hope to find their first pair of back-to-back wins all season when the Minnesota Vikings play host to them in Week 8. 

If you're not blessed with the NFL Network's Red Zone channel, you'll be restricted to watching whatever game was allotted to you locally on cable. 

Nobody illegally streams anything, right?

Primetime games can be viewed by anybody, but who will be able to watch the Cardinals-Vikings in Arizona's first early kickoff of the season? 

Our friends at 506 Sports again have come through clutch with coverage maps for each slate of games today. 

CBS Early Slate

Most of the country is set to see the Steelers take on the Eagles, while the entire state of California practically has the Raiders-Saints game. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for Steelers-Eagles. 

People in the Arizona/Minnesota markets will mostly view the Tennessee-Houston matchup later in the day, with that being the sole game on CBS after the Cardinals and Vikings finish up.

FOX Early Slate

An overwhelming majority of the country will take in the Bears-Cowboys game, while the Panthers-Falcons matchup will strictly be local (besides that one small spot on the west coast?).

Cardinals-VIkings can be viewed by the local markets in both states, with some extra love thrown to the top of the country during that time.

FOX Late Slate

Fox Late Slate Week 8

Coverage is mixed for the afternoon slate on FOX, but most of the country will take in the NFC West battle between the Rams-49ers with a slightly less area of the country getting Giants-Seahawks. 

