Michael Irvin Gives Bold Prediction for Justin Jefferson, DeAndre Hopkins

If Michael Irvin is correct, more than just Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings fans should tune into today's game.

During their bold predictions segment for NFL Gameday Morning, the usual crew of Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner and Irvin laid out some potentially strong performances.

Mariucci says Christian McCaffrey would have a monster day receiving and a complete 158.3 passer rating. Warner says Derrick Henry over 200 yards.

Irvin says a monster game is in store for DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Jefferson in a collective effort that would make history.

"I'm gonna stay with these receivers, DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Jefferson. I'm seeing, I'm bold predicting that both guys, they're gonna get a lot of opportunities, will have 250 yards, at least 250 yards of receiving. Both guys. It only happened one time [with] Andre Johnson and Justin Blackmon had 509," said Irvin.

If there's a duo of any receivers who can make that happen, it's likely Hopkins-Jefferson. Both are insanely talented and could very well put up 250 each if properly fed.

Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins (along with fans and casual viewers) probably wouldn't be too upset, either.

The Cardinals and Vikings are set to play in roughly one hour.

