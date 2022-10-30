Cardinals Release Inactives vs. Vikings; D.J. Humphries Out

The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives for Sunday's Week 8 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings:

The most notable name on that list is D.J. Humphries, who has played some of the best football along Arizona's offensive line. Josh Jones is listed as his back-up.

The Cardinals now will be without three of five typical starters with Humphries, Justin Pugh and Rodney Hudson all out of action.

Arizona first approached the game week with over ten players on their injury report before ruling out five guys on Friday in James Conner (ribs), Max Garcia (shoulder), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring).

Approaching today, four players were questionable for Arizona in D.J. Humphries (back), Byron Murphy Jr. (back), Matt Prater (hip) and Darrel Williams (knee).

Rodrigo Blankenship was signed to the active roster this week, and even with Prater being active, he could still handle kickoff duties.

Late Saturday night, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Murphy would have the green light to play.

The Cardinals called up defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and offensive lineman Badara Traore as their standard practice squad.

As for the Vikings, they had a mere two players on the injury report. DL Jonathan Bullard (illness) was questionable while WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) was a full participant in practice all week.

The Vikings look to win their fifth game in a row, while a win for the Cardinals would put them back at .500

