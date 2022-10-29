Cardinals Have One of NFL's Thinnest Rosters, According to ESPN

The Arizona Cardinals have had their depth tested more than most of the league through the first seven weeks of play.

The Cardinals have opened each week with 10 or more players on their injury report, and have seen a constant rotation of plug-and-play guys on both sides of the ball.

We've seen a handful of guys step up (Greg Dortch, Eno Benjamin) when needed while other position groups (cornerback) haven't had the same luxury.

The constant barrage of health issues have partly led the Cardinals to their 3-4 record, and Football Outsiders/ESPN's Aaron Schatz warrants that enough to list Arizona has one of the thinnest rosters in the league.

Ranking only behind the Los Angeles Rams, here's what Schatz offered on the Cardinals' No. 2 position:

Cardinals' Roster One of Thinnest in NFL

"The biggest offensive depth problem for the Cardinals has been the offensive line, even with the preseason trade for Cody Ford from Buffalo. At wide receiver, the Cardinals finally gave up on Andy Isabella and veteran A.J. Green is pretty much done, but the Robbie Anderson trade with Carolina helped add to that depth," said Schatz.

"Other positions are in good shape, with veteran Colt McCoy at quarterback (60.4 QBR last year), rookie tight end Trey McBride and capable running backs such as Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams.

"Defensive depth is a bigger issue. The only backups with significant starting experience are cornerback Trayvon Mullen, cut by the Raiders before the season, and linebacker Ben Niemann, who the Chiefs were happy to let leave after last year. Chris Banjo, the only real backup safety on the roster, is really just a special teams guy.

"There's also very little edge rusher depth behind Markus Golden."

