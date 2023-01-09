Recap, Highlights: 49ers Rout Cardinals 38-13

In the 2022 season finale for the Arizona Cardinals, they walk away as losers to the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how the action unfolded in Week 18.

The Arizona Cardinals can finally put their 2022 season to rest after their Week 18 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

In what was J.J. Watt's final game, the future Hall of Fame defensive end was able to gather two sacks in his last performance.

Yet it was the 49ers who were able to end the regular season in a high note, as the Cardinals head into the offseason losing seven straight games.

Here's how the action unfolded in Santa Clara in Week 18:

Cardinals Strike First

On just the second play of the game, David Blough found A.J. Green downfield for a 77-yard touchdown pass to give Arizona the lead from a trick play. Matt Prater would miss the extra point, however. 6-0 Cardinals

49ers Edge Ahead

Christian McCaffrey would open San Francisco's scoring on the opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown reception to help put the 49ers ahead 7-6.

Blough Throws First Interception, 49ers Extend Lead

In the early stages of the second quarter, Blough was intercepted by Tashaun Gipson.

Just a few plays later, the 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell found the end zone for San Francisco's second touchdown of the day. SF 14-6

Cardinals Draw Closer

Corey Clement, filling in for the injured James Conner, scored on a short run for Arizona to draw within one point. 49ers lead 14-13

San Francisco Extends Lead Before Halftime

With just 17 seconds left in the half, George Kittle showed some toe-drag swag for six, extending the 49ers lead in the final moments of the second quarter. San Francisco 21, Arizona 13

49ers Strike Again to Begin Second Half

The opening to the third quarter provided no different fate for the Cardinals, as the 49ers scored once again to push their lead to double digits thanks to another Mitchell rushing touchdown. 49ers lead 28-13

Blough Picked for Second Time

Blough eventually came back down to Earth after an impressive outing against Atlanta in Week 17 with his second interception of the day, again with Gipson on the receiving end.

Kittle Notches Second TD

Kittle helped the 49ers blow the doors open on the game in the final moments of the third quarter with his second score of the day. 49ers lead 38-13

Trace McSorley Intercepted in Final Minutes

Trace McSorley - who replaced Blough after he exited the game due to injury late in the third quarter - didn't look much better in relief. He forced a ball into a window that very likely wouldn't have resulted in a reception.

The game would shortly end after.

