Cardinals Release Inactives vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives against the San Francisco 49ers for Week 18.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives against the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, it's a list full of star-studded names.

Saturday, the Cardinals signed defensive lineman Eric Banks and running back Ty’Son Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. They also elevated long snapper Hunter Bradley and safety Josh Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad as their two standard elevations.

Victor Dimukeje, Leki Fotu, Josh Jackson and Tanner Vallejo were initially questionable. All are set to play today.

Arizona previously ruled out Zach Allen, Robbie Anderson, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Colt McCoy and Marco Wilson on Friday.

Prior to that, Chris Banjo and Jonathan Ledbetter were placed on Injured Reserve.

The Cardinals get their final game of the season going at 2:25 p.m. Arizona time.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

How the Cardinals Can Play Spoiler vs. 49ers

J.J. Watt Honored by Brothers T.J., Derek

Cardinals Expected to Ask Permission to Interview Sean Payton

Report: Michael Bidwill Doing Homework on Potential Coaches

Betting Preview: Cardinals Visit 49ers