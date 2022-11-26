NFL TV Week 12 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Chargers?

The Arizona Cardinals have an opportunity to enter their bye week with a much needed win over the Los Angeles Chargers tomorrow.

A win is something that's been hard to come by often in Arizona, as the Cardinals have yet to string together consecutive victories.

The team has also yet to see the duo of Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins take the field together, but the tandem is set to make their collective debut in just under 24 hours.

Plenty of excitement and opportunity awaits the Cardinals, who hope a revitalized lineup (despite recent losses) can help turn the ship around before it's too late.

You, as viewers, can watch all the action unfold at State Farm Stadium from the comfort of your own home, depending on where you live of course.

Like always, the very good people at 506 Sports have once again released their NFL TV coverage maps. Week 12 sees a few different areas grab national games across the country.

CBS SINGLE

CBS will only offer one game on the day per market, and the likes of Kevin Harlan will be calling the Cardinals-Chargers game for the markets of Los Angeles, Arizona most of New Mexico and all of Colorado to enjoy. For those markets, you're subject to FOX's choosing for the early slate of games.

Majority of the country will watch the Bengals take on the Titans, while the rest of the west coast catches Seattle-Vegas.

FOX EARLY

Practically the entire west coast, which includes majority of Arizona, will see the Buccaneers battle the Browns to start the day. Moving in a little east, a good chunk of middle country will see the Broncos take on the Panthers.

Each game after that appears to be regional, but almost the entire upper midwest will enjoy Bears-Jets. Well, enjoy is one way to put it.

FOX LATE

If for whatever reason Cardinals-Chargers isn't your cup of tea, join the 90% of the United States in watching Rams-Chiefs in the afternoon slate.

Only the local markets of New Orleans and San Francisco will enjoy Saints-49ers.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

How to Watch/Stream/Listen: Cardinals Host Chargers

Three X-Factors vs. Chargers

Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries placed on IR

Marquise Brown Activated