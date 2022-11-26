The Arizona Cardinals are very excited to reach a much needed week of rest, as injuries and bad performances have riddled the team from top to bottom for seemingly the entire season.

Before they can rest and regroup, a 60 minute date with the Los Angeles Chargers is in store.

The Chargers arrive to State Farm Stadium (which is expected to have the roof open, if you're attending) having lost their last three of four games. Arizona is in a very similar boat.

Time continues to tick on both teams hoping to make good on their talented rosters. Who will emerge victorious as November comes to an end?

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Chargers

Who: Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

When: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Spread: Cardinals +2.5 (SI Sportsbook)

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here)

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Three X-Factors vs. Chargers

Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries placed on IR

Marquise Brown Activated

DeAndre Hopkins Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty

Chargers Favorites by Betting Experts vs. Cardinals

Cardinals Expected to Open Roof vs. Chargers

Can Cardinals Reach Offensive Potential?