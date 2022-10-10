The Arizona Cardinals have now lost their eighth game in a row at State Farm Stadium dating back to last season, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 in what was another tough loss for the Red Sea.

From another slow start to a missed 43-yard field goal with just seconds left, the Cardinals couldn't quite play their best football when demanded.

Now sitting at 2-3, the Cardinals look to rebound in major fashion in a road trip to Seattle in Week 6.

Not all was bad, however. There's still a handful of bright spots for Arizona to take from heading into the new game week.

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals Loss to Eagles

WR Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Cardinals continue to feel more vindicated from their draft night trade that connected Brown and Kyler Murray together once again after the two played alongside each other at Oklahoma.

Brown has produced in a major way in the absence of WR DeAndre Hopkins - who returns after Week 6 - effectively stepping in as the team's No. 1 receiver.

In the loss to Philadelphia, Brown tallied eight receptions on ten targets for 78 yards and one touchdown. He nearly could have had another touchdown on a slant route that was dropped.

Brown was again the team's best pass-catcher for Murray, and that's not a bad thing.

LB Isaiah Simmons

Isaiah Simmons has been highly scolded since his Week 1 performance against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, since the opener, the Cardinals' former first-round pick has slowly but surely made the best of his small snaps given to him.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Simmons has again earned more opportunity after two weeks of solid practice, and Sunday's performance proved that.

Simmons paced the team with 13 total tackles, eight of which were solo.

No passes defended, TFL or QB hits were in the box score for Simmons, which was a bit odd given how the Cardinals deploy him.

However, Arizona (both the organization and fans) wanted to see production out of Simmons. Against Philadelphia, they got it,

RB Eno Benjamin

The Cardinals saw quite the predicament at running back on Sunday.

First, James Conner exited with an injury to his ribs. Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hip) soon followed, leaving former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin was on an island.

The numbers aren't eye-popping: Eight carries for 25 yards and three receptions for 28 yards.

However, Benjamin managed to find the end zone for Arizona and continued what has been an impressive start to the season.

After the game, Kingsbury revealed Benjamin played through second half cramps.

Benjamin has proved to be a capable running back in the desert, and and although at times he won't be flash on the box score, he'll still find paydirt and do what's asked of him.

