Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals Blunder vs Philadelphia Eagles

Let it out, Arizona Cardinals fans... this was a tough game to watch.

Arizona dropped a close game to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 after a missed field goal that would've tied the game with just seconds.

Heartbreaking doesn't begin to describe the pain of that missed kick

The only thing enjoyable about a loss for your favorite sports team is to go on Twitter and enjoy the memes and opinions of fellow fans and share in your frustrations. So without further ado, lets go into the Twitter-sphere and see how the Red Sea is feeling!

Let's go ahead and get started with how every Cardinals fan feels going into Sunday...

It truly is a catch-22. You love watching football! But your team breaks your heart. It's a toxic relationship and we give this team a new chance every Sunday. Rinse and repeat.

This poor fan decided to play the most unwinnable game the world has ever known...

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Khiz.

There has not been a more frustrating stat this year than the Cardinals and their inability to score points in the first quarter of games this season...

It is truly baffling how this is still a thing. It's not for a lack of talent, either. Kyler Murray alone should be enough to score points... but when you have the weapons he has, too? It's dumbfounding.

Here is how every single first-quarter drive for the Cardinals has panned out this season:

This about summarizes our thoughts on quarter one Arizona Cardinals football:

I live by one simple philosophy in life: If you don't laugh it's just cruel. Hence, why I have to laugh at this or it'll make me cry:

Depending on who you ask, Kliff Kingsbury's "terrible" play-calling is getting... better?

It's all about perspective, I suppose...

One last thing... and I BEG you to laugh and not cry...

But it could be worse, I guess?

Where it with pride, Red Sea... there's always next week!!

