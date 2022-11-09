On Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters on Wednesday and confirmed safety Budda Baker would be out for next Sunday's divisional meeting against the Los Angeles Rams.

When asked if he knew when Baker was hurt, Kingsbury responded, "Earlier in the game then most mortal humans could take. I mean he's such an impressive guy, I didn't really know it had happened. He didn't say much about it until after and then obviously [he] was dealing with it after the game but it was early in the game when it happened. He just played through it and had a heck of a game once again."

Baker played all but one snap in the loss vs. Seattle.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported earlier in the week Baker suffered a high-ankle sprain and would miss one-to-two weeks. Arizona does have an extra day of rest after the Rams game, as they're slated to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

The Cardinals designated Charles Washington for return from IR, allowing him to be activated to the active roster at any point within the next 21 days. Washington suffered a chest injury in training camp.

Chris Banjo is also on the active roster along with fellow starting safety Jalen Thompson.

Baker has played all nine games thus far, leading the Cardinals in tackles (71). He also has two passes defensed and one forced fumble. Only Jalen Thompson and Byron Murphy have played more snaps than Baker (98.99%).

Baker is a four-time Pro Bowl player with three All-Pro nods, and his presence will undoubtedly be missed. He played in all 17 regular season games last year.

How much? The Cardinals are about to find out.

