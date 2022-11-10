Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Returns to Practice, Limited on Thursday

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as a DNP (Did Not Participate) in Wednesday's estimations of the walk-thru, but the team saw his participation on Thursday as he was spotted during the open portion of practice and was listed as limited. 

Murray wasn't the only important member of the Cardinals to return to action, as Kelvin Beachum was also spotted. 

DNP: Budda Baker, Cody Ford, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson, Byron Murphy, D.J. Humphries.

Limited: Beachum, Murray, Dennis Gardeck, Jonathan Ledbetter, Christian Matthew, Matt Prater, J.J. Watt

Full: Rondale Moore

Thursday Cardinals-Rams Injury Report

Cardinals Thursday IR Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford was not seen in the open portion of practice for Rams media, according to various reports. His status for Sunday is now very much in doubt. 

