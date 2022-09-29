The Arizona Cardinals haven't gotten off to the start they've wanted after three weeks of play. Specifically, their offense has scored 56 offensive points this season, which is 18.67 points per game.

James Conner was one of Arizona's main cogs on offense in 2021, scoring 18 total touchdowns and getting a Pro Bowl nod in the process. Arizona would then give him a three-year, $21 million contract extension in the offseason.

However, Conner's scored just one touchdown thus far. He's also failed to amass 60 total yards in a game so far in 2022. He also left in the third quarter due to an ankle injury in Week 2's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 27-year-old did suit up this past week against the Rams, playing 50 of 83 offensive snaps (60%) on his way to 16 rushing attempts for 57 yards.

The 1-2 Cardinals also haven't been playing with many leads, which hasn't helped Conner's cause.

Kyler Murray has noticed that Conner hasn't been utilized enough and wants that to change on the road against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

"He's one of our best players," Murray told reporters Wednesday. "(We've) got to give (our) best players the ball, and I think we'll do that."

Conner practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a knee injury, which is a new development.

But with Hurricane Ian hitting Florida and the remnants of the storm potentially hitting North Carolina, Conner is more concerned about getting ready for the weather conditions.

"If there are winds and rain, you're going to have to run the ball. "It's gonna be harder to throw that thing. So with the conditions … you've just got to be ready prepared," said Conner.

The Cardinals are at their best when Murray and Conner's rushing abilities are being used. Last season, Arizona was 7-4 when Conner scored a rushing touchdown. When Murray has recorded at least 10 rushing attempts in his career, the Cardinals are 9-1.

This season, Murray has yet to top five carries in all three games played and Conner hasn't scored a rushing touchdown.

When it comes to losing two of the first three games in 2022, Conner believes that the team's issues can be fixed.

"We're just not executing. This is not our best ball. We're a very talented team and we know that . . . You can have all the talent, but you need to execute," Conner said.

"It's very correctable. We've got a lot of football left ahead of us. It's just what we're dealing with right now. And it's not necessarily a bad thing or a good thing. It's just something that we're just dealing with. So that's why we come to work to correct."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Thursday Notebook: J.J. Watt Absent Again

Panthers Favored Over Cardinals in ESPN FPI Rankings

Bleacher Report Says Cardinals Need to Bench Nick Vigil

Cardinals Entering Must-Win Territory in Week 4

Cardinals-Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

Kyler, Kliff Excited for Rondale Moore's Return

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook