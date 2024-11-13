Kyler Murray Wins Player of Week Award
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has won the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week award.
More from the team's official announcement:
"In last week’s win, Murray completed 22-of-24 pass attempts (91.7%) for 266 yards, a touchdown and a passer rating of 126.7. He also rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Murray completed his final 17 pass attempts vs. the Jets on Sunday, establishing a new franchise record for consecutive completions.
"He became the first player in NFL history to complete at least 85% of his pass attempts while having 250+ passing yards and 2+ rushing touchdowns in a game. Murray’s 91.7 completion percentage is the second-highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history (min. 20 attempts.) and represents the highest single-game completion percentage in the NFL this season (min. 20 attempts).
"After throwing for 266 yards vs. the Jets on Sunday, Murray (17,705) passed Jake Plummer (17,622) for third place on the franchise all-time list for career passing yards. His outing vs. the Jets was the second game this season in which he posted a passer rating of 120.0+ (had perfect 158.3 rating vs. LAR in Week 2). It was also his 11th career outing with a passer rating of 120.0+, the most in franchise history.
"With a touchdown pass and two rushing touchdowns vs. the Jets, Murray now has 106 career TD passes and 30 career rushing TDs. He joined Josh Allen and Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history with 100+ passing touchdowns and 30+ rushing touchdowns in their first six seasons."
It was one of Murray's best performances of his career as the Cardinals won their fourth consecutive game.
“I think he's doing what he's coached to do, and he's got guys around him making a lot of plays—I know that. Which it's good to see, so he doesn't have to do it all. When he has the ball in his hands, as a defensive guy, anytime he gets a snap you're hanging onto your you-know-what," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon after the win.
"I thought he was lights out today.”
Murray himself says this is some of the best ball he's played since entering the league.
“I told you it’s the best I’ve felt. Obviously, the game being taken away from you and being in a system like this. The attention to detail. I say it all the time with Drew, the way he communicates it. There’s no gray area," he said.
"We’re on the same page. Year two being in the system, I just feel good seeing the game slowed down. Obviously, it’s my sixth year in the league. I just continue to take it one day at a time and continue to play well.”