Adam Schefter Drops Latest Update on Cardinals Head Coach Search

The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search is coming into its next stages after missing on several big candidates.

Now, Arizona's just one of five teams looking to fill their opening as conference championship weekend arrives.

NFL insider Adam Schefter, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, offered this on Arizona's current plans:

"The Cardinals — they had in Anthony Campanile, the Jaguars' defensive coordinator yesterday. I still think they're looking at Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur, the Rams' offensive coordinator who is involved this weekend."

"The Cardinals just had in Anthony Campanile..



I think they're also looking at Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NegXJUQy1K — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2026

READ: Cardinals Fans Sound Off on Head Coach Search

The Cardinals have reportedly requested to interview both Morris and LaFleur, though their backgrounds are massively different.

Morris, a defensive-minded guy, has prior head coaching experience after just being fired by the Atlanta Falcons with a previous run leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well.

LaFleur, a young/up-and-coming candidate, is an offensive-minded coach that doesn't have any experience as a head coach.

The Cardinals could opt to hire Morris at any time since Atlanta isn't currently in the postseason, though Arizona will have to wait until Monday at the earliest to interview LaFleur in person.

Their decision on who to hire entirely depends on what owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort prioritize: Immediate assurance or upside down the road?

READ: Cardinals Have to Target These 5 HC Candidates

Morris seems like a more formidable candidate to turn the Cardinals around thanks to his experience, while LaFleur very much is set up to be the next in line of young play-callers who run the league.

"I know our fans are frustrated. I am more frustrated. I know Monti is more frustrated. And so is JG and every one of those coaches and players," Bidwill said after firing Gannon.

"We all expected more. But when I look at it, some of the changes that were made with other teams just a year or two years ago, those teams with new coaches from a year or two ago are now in the playoffs, playing this weekend. I know we can turn it around, and I'm looking forward to getting going with this search because it's going to be a great opportunity for us to be that next story where we flip it around."

The Cardinals are also reportedly high on Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph, who they'll also have to wait until Monday to speak with in person. That also applies to Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News