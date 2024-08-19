Cardinals Reportedly Work Out Three Players
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals reportedly worked out three players after their second week of preseason play.
Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals brought in the following players
T.J. Carter, Ikenna Enechukwu, Chris Garrett
Carter - a defensive back - went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in one game for the Rams in 2022.
In 2023, Carter signed with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions and eventually won the 2024 UFL championship game.
Enechukwu - a defensive lineman - was an undrafted free agent in 2023 and signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Last August Enechukwu was waived/injured before ultimately being placed on injured reserve, where he remained through the regular season according to the Falcons' official website.
Garrett - an outside linebacker drafted in the seventh round by the Rams in 2021 - played just one game with the organization but did win a Super Bowl ring in Los Angeles before being waived the following season.
Garrett spent time on the practice squads of the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. He played the last two years in the USFL/UFL with the Houston Gamblers and the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Earlier today, the Cardinals officially released OL Dennis Daley, so a roster spot is open for Arizona to make a move if they so desire.
Final roster cuts are due next week, where teams across the league will have to trim their roster down to 53.