Cardinals Reportedly Targeting Steelers OC for Interview

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the depths of their coaching search hoping to find Jonathan Gannon's replacement, and their reported 13th requested interview is a familiar one for general manager Monti Ossenfort.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals are requesting to speak with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Cardinals have requested Steelers OC Arthur Smith for head coach interview, source confirms — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 14, 2026

He's also expected to interview with the Tennessee Titans.

Smith now joins the likes of Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy, Jeff Hafley, Chris Shula, Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter and Matt Burke as of last night.

The Steelers just saw head coach Mike Tomlin step down too, joining the Cardinals as the ninth NFL team in need of a new leader approaching 2026.

Smith has been Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator since 2024 and previously was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-23.

His experience with Ossenfort comes during their paths crossing with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, when Smith was the team's offensive coordinator while Ossenfort was their director of player personnel.

Smith's offense in Pittsburgh this past season was pedestrian at best, ranking bottom ten in yards per game while being middle of the pack in points per game.

He does check a couple boxes, as the Cardinals ideally would get an experienced play-caller at the helm, which Smith's resume does complete.

What Are Cardinals Looking For?

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing. And so a lot goes into that," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said of the new coaching hunt.

"There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful. It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step.

"We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

We'll see if Smith can impress in interviews, though it's quite obvious the Cardinals are staying true to their word of having a vast and expansive coaching search.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis And More