The 2022 season has mercifully come to an end for the Arizona Cardinals and Twitter was thankful for an end to this nightmare season.

Celebrate and rejoice, Arizona Cardinals fans! We have finally completed what was one of the most frustrating seasons in recent memory!

It was a brutal season to put it politely, and the Cardinals finished the year on a seven-game losing streak and have secured a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With this torturous season over, let's look one last time at the best Twitter reactions to the Cardinals' week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals really came out with a BANG to start off this game.

I mean seriously! Where have these kinds of plays been all year? Not so much the trick plays, but the big plays. They were certainly lacking in 2022, that's for sure.

Unfortunately, not everything was great and this is the Cardinals we're talking about, meaning two good things can't happen in a row. Matt Prater missed the PAT and after one more touchdown from Corey Clement, it was all downhill from there.

The Cardinals would go on to turn the ball over four times and get shut out in the second half. But eventually, all must come to an end. And that was that on the Cardinals' 2022 season.

Sometimes, the NFL is like poetry in that the way things happen is just too perfect. An example here is that in J.J. Watt's final career game in his Hall of Fame career, he ends it where he never got a chance to play - Levi's Stadium.

Watt also got to celebrate a sack in his final performance on Brock Purdy early in the game. It was classic J.J. Watt:

Also fitting for the big man to take a bow for one of the final two sacks of his illustrious career. Salute to you, Mr. Watt, and congratulations on your Hall of Fame career!

Farewell, sweet prince. See you in Canton.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

J.J. Watt Receives Standing Ovation in Final NFL Game

49ers Rout Cardinals 38-13

J.J. Watt Honored by Brothers T.J., Derek

Cardinals Expected to Ask Permission to Interview Sean Payton

Report: Michael Bidwill Doing Homework on Potential Coaches