Arizona Cardinals' Star Named Likely Future Hall of Famer
The Arizona Cardinals have not had much in the realm of undeniable marquee talent on their roster in recent years. At least, not players who have had lengthy tenures in the desert.
Still, the Cardinals have had their fair share of Hall of Fame entries, and will almost certainly see franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald get in on the first ballot in 2026. That should not be a debate.
It's been lean in terms of top-end talent on this Arizona roster in the past three seasons, but one player has stood out as a consistent performer, and one of the best at his position nearly every year.
According to CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo, Baker is the Cardinals' best bet to make it to Canton when it's all said and done.
Arizona Cardinals' Star Safety Named Potential Hall of Famer
DeArdo said Baker isn't exactly a "lock" to make it, but is the likely candidate present among Arizona's current roster.
"The hard-hitting safety was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his first eight years with the Cardinals. Quarterback Kyler Murray is another Cardinal to keep an eye on, but he'll have to make up for lost time after injuries limited him during the 2022 and '23 seasons," DeArdo wrote.
Baker's time in the desert has been extremely invaluable. In his eight seasons with the Cardinals, he's only seemed to improve with age. His seven Pro Bowls make up nearly every single year of his career, and he's been rated as one of the best safeties in the league in each one.
After a (by his own lofty standards) down 2023 season, Baker surged back with a vengeance in 2024. He posted a career-high 164 tackles, playing in all 17 games for the first time since 2021.
In fact, Baker held the second-most total tackles in the NFL in that season — a feat that is exceptionally impressive coming from a safety.
Baker has been a leader on the field and in the locker room, has played at an elite level for the majority of his tenure, and has given his all to the Cardinals and their fans.
He even earned himself a three-year extension for last season's heroics — another accomplishment that is rare to see from safeties approaching 30.
When it's all said and done, there very well may be a bust and gold jacket in Baker's future.