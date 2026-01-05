Cardinals Address Kyler Murray’s Future Following Coaching Change

ARIZONA -- Change was promised, and it's indeed here for the Arizona Cardinals.

The highly anticipated 2026 offseason is officially underway after Jonathan Gannon was fired this morning, and there are more changes to be expected after a massively disappointing season.

The Cardinals move into the offseason needing to answer a handful of massive questions -- and none might be greater than what to do with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray now has seven years of experience under his belt, though the former top pick was injured for majority of the 2025 season and now faces the potential of departing the Cardinals.

General manager Monti Ossenfort was asked about Murray today:

What Monti Ossenfort Said About Kyler Murray

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When asked if Murray would have any say in helping find their next head coach, Ossenfort said:

"I mean, first of all, I think we're looking for the best head coach. We're not going into this saying we want an offensive coach or we want a defensive coach. We want the best head coach and the best fit for us.

"As it pertains to Kyler; Kyler is under contract. Jacoby [Brissett] is under contract. Kedon Slovis is under contract. We just came off the last game of the year, and less than 24 hours ago we just left the field. There will be a time and place for those discussions. I think when you come off a season like we have, I'd say all options are on the table, whether it's quarterback or any other position. All options are on the table, and we're going to investigate all those to improve the team.

"And with every roster decision, we're going to always, as we always have, we're going to do what's in the best interest of the team."

That's a fair answer from Ossenfort, though it's impossible to ignore the elephant in the room when it comes to Murray potentially having played his final snaps with the Cardinals (though a recent report suggested the door is open for his return).

The Cardinals were once adamant that Murray was the undisputed franchise guy -- has anything changed?

"I don't know that's changed. I mean, I think what we have to do is we have to look long and hard at the season and what happened. When you have a season like this, I think all options are on the table," Ossenfort said.

"And so things didn't work out. Kyler was injured this year, Jacoby stepped in and played well. We'll see what that leads to. We'll see what that leads into the offseason as we construct the 2026 team. But those discussions are for another day, not the day after the season has ended."

Latest Arizona Cardinals News