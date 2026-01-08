Trey McBride Reacts to Cardinals Firing Jonathan Gannon

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals players were vocal in their support for head coach Jonathan Gannon prior to his dismissal earlier in the week, but in the aftermath, guys such as star tight end Trey McBride understand why the Cardinals made their decision.

"Obviously not what we expected, but I totally understand the decision. Disappointing but at the same time I understand the business, it's a bottom line business and if you don't win they move on," said McBride (h/t Tyler Drake).

"I feel for him. Love him as a person, love him as a coach and I'm excited to see where he heads next ... Everyone loved him, everyone respected him, he was a great head coach. I think guys are excited to see where he heads next. Just excited to see who comes in and see where everyone lands."

The Cardinals are now in search of their next head coach, and have already begun assembling a range of candidates for their interview process.

Names such as Robert Saleh, Vance Joseph, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak and Matt Nagy are reportedly being interviewed by the Cardinals with more names potentially on the way.

McBride also told Drake he didn't want to be involved in the decision to find their next leader, as, “That’s what the higher ups get paid a lot of money to do.”

Arizona's locker room largely supported Gannon, which contributed to some of the surprise when Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made the decision to fire him after three years at the helm.

But, like McBride said, the move was understandable from all aspects.

Whoever gets hired will be tasked with fixing a Cardinals offense that features talent at plenty of skill position groups, but most notably McBride, who has assembled one of the best seasons for a tight end in NFL history with 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

McBride cracked his second consecutive Pro Bowl and is surely on his way to becoming an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

As for the Cardinals, they'll have some more important decisions to make this offseason after finding their next head coach. Most notably, the status of quarterback Kyler Murray is the top order of business moving into the 2026 offseason.

From there, Arizona can conduct business after narrowing their path, and it seems like McBride is on board for whichever direction they take.