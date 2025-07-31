Arizona Cardinals Given Microscopic Chance to Win Super Bowl
It's quite early to be looking at Super Bowl odds, but the Arizona Cardinals' aren't particularly high, according to one outlet.
Perhaps that might seem like an obvious conclusion. Many aren't even convinced Arizona has what it takes to make a playoff run in 2025.
Clearly, the Cardinals still have a way to go (at least on paper) before they'd be considered serious Super Bowl contenders. They still have yet to post a winning season since 2021.
But in a recent article by Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, the Cardinals were placed near the bottom of the barrel.
Arizona Cardinals Given Almost Zero Chance to Win Super Bowl
Gagnon's article focused purely on teams who are still seeking their first-ever Super Bowl win. That included 12 teams, not all 32. Obviously, perennial contending teams like the Chiefs, Ravens and Eagles were not listed.
Of those 12 Super Bowl-free teams, the Cardinals ranked seventh out of 12, behind the Jaguars and Texans. Arizona received a 2% chance to win their first Super Bowl, according to Gagnon's article.
Here's Gagnon's full breakdown:
"Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. It comes down to that offensive duo in Arizona, as both have superstar abilities. Could they possibly come together and dominate for a team that has been progressively rebuilding?"
"It's not totally out of the question, especially with the NFC West becoming quite winnable of late. The key is there's significant room for growth and a talented veteran quarterback in place.
"That gets Arizona into the same category as Houston and Jacksonville," Gagnon writes.
Yes, it's lofty to expect Arizona to compete for their first Lombardi trophy in 2025. It may even be outlandish to suggest they're even close to a contention window of that nature.
But the journey to February football has to begin somewhere, and the Cardinals' beginning to that journey has been nothing but encouraging.
In all likelihood, Gagnon is entirely right about 2025. Barring some kind of miracle run similar to 2009, the Cardinals don't quite have what it takes to run through the treacherous NFC.
But the West is in its weakest spot in quite some time, and the Cardinals have a much higher level of hype and excitement surrounding them — locally, at least.
If any coach sine Bruce Arians could do it, it's more than likely Gannon. But much remains to be seen. the Cardinals need a significant leap from Harrison, Murray and the offense, and they need their defense to pan out in the way they expect it to if they want confetti in their near future.