14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings

Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week.

After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings.

Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J. Humphries, Christian Matthew, Jalen Thompson

Humphries was seen walking off the side field when media were open to viewing practice. Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful within the next couple weeks Rodney Hudson will be able to play.

Limited- Kelvin Beachum, James Conner, Zach Ertz, Cody Ford, Matt Prater, J.J. Watt, Darrel Williams

The Cardinals signed Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster, and Kingsbury confirmed Prater (along with Conner/Williams) will be day-to-day.

Full- Trayvon Mullen

The full injury report:

