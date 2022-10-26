Skip to main content

14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals again have a laundry list of players on the injury report to open a game week.

Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week.

After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. 

Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J. Humphries, Christian Matthew, Jalen Thompson

Humphries was seen walking off the side field when media were open to viewing practice. Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful within the next couple weeks Rodney Hudson will be able to play.

Limited- Kelvin Beachum, James Conner, Zach Ertz, Cody Ford, Matt Prater, J.J. Watt, Darrel Williams

The Cardinals signed Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster, and Kingsbury confirmed Prater (along with Conner/Williams) will be day-to-day. 

Full- Trayvon Mullen

The full injury report:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cardinals Vikings Week 8 Wed IR

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook

Marco Wilson's Development Proven by Winning Award

Cardinals Sign Rodrigo Blankenship ot Active Roster

Packers Linked to A.J. Green

Cardinals Receive Mediocre Grade for Robbie Anderson Trade

J.J. Watt Welcomes Baby Boy to World

Should the Cardinals Trade A.J. Green?

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Helmet
Analysis

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Injury Updates Given

By Donnie Druin
Marco Wilson
Analysis

Marco Wilson's Development Paying Dividends for Cardinals

By Kyler Burd
Blankenship
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Sign Rodrigo Blankenship to Active Roster

By Donnie Druin
A.J. Green
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Packers Linked to Cardinals WR A.J. Green, per Report

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt, Wife Kealia Welcome First Child to World

By Donnie Druin
Robbie Anderson
Analysis

Cardinals Receive Mediocre Grade for Robbie Anderson Trade

By Donnie Druin
A.J. Green
Analysis

Should the Cardinals Trade A.J. Green?

By Donnie Druin
Isaiah Simmons DeAndre Hopkins
Analysis

Watch Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Mic'd Up vs. Saints

By Donnie Druin