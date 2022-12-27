There's no shorting it: The Arizona Cardinals are bad. Their placement in various power rankings throughout the internet confirm just how bad they are.

The Arizona Cardinals are bad.

How bad? Their placement in power rankings across the web suggest they're one of the worst teams in football:

Bleacher Report: No. 30

"It's not especially surprising that the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Buccaneers on Sunday night—not with third-string quarterback Trace McSorley starting. But after yet another loss in an awful season, it's looking more and more like the next two games will be Kliff Kingsbury's last as head coach in Arizona."

ESPN: No. 30

"Defining moment: QB Kyler Murray tearing his left ACL.

"That was the moment the Cardinals' already-disappointing season was all but over. Murray's injury crushed Arizona's chances of sneaking into the playoffs, which, in turn, helped gift them a better draft spot. Without Murray, the Cardinals' offense had to change, and not having him on the field eliminated the possibility of him making a game-changing play that could lead to Arizona escaping with a win. -- Josh Weinfuss"

NFL.com: No. 30

"Trace McSorely vs. Tom Brady wasn't as one-sided as you'd expect. The Cardinals' defense did fine work against the G.O.A.T., holding a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before letting another victory slip away in a 19-16 overtime loss. The game swung when running back Keaontay Ingram fumbled a pitch from McSorley with less than five minutes to play, a turnover that allowed Tampa Bay to tie the game with a field goal.

"With no Kyler Murray on the field, it's extremely difficult to evaluate much on the Cardinals' offense right now. The uncertainty surrounding Kliff Kingsbury's future only compounds the unease in the desert."

Yahoo!: No. 31

"One stat sums up how ugly the Cardinals' offense was on Sunday night: DeAndre Hopkins had 10 targets, and they resulted in one catch for 4 yards. The 4 yards tied a career-low for Hopkins. Trace McSorley's inability to get the ball to one of the greatest receivers of this era isn't a good look for him."

The Cardinals now look to finish the season with road games against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Fumbled 82.6% Win Probability in SNF Loss

Marco Wilson Thrilled With Picking Tom Brady Off Twice

Watch: J.J. Watt's Final Moments at State Farm Stadium

NFL World Showers J.J. Watt With Love After Retirement Announcement