Former Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella is signing with the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Isabella was cut earlier this week and cleared waivers.

He initially entered the league as a second-round pick in 2019, but ultimately failed to produce to his high price tag.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was a tough decision to let the fourth-year receiver go.

He comes in yesterday and it's just tough a conversation because you love him and what he's about and how hard he's worked. In the right situation it could have been different and I think it will be for him," said Kingsbury.

"But even on his way out, this is the type of guy he is, he tells me 'Hey, prove em wrong coach'. He's still thinking about others and encouraging me, so I think the world of him and hopefully he lands in a good spot."

Isabella's best season with the team was 2020, where he reeled in 21 receptions on 35 targets for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He played just eight games for Arizona last season.

With the return of Antoine Wesley from injured reserve and DeAndre Hopkins coming back from suspension after Week 6, the Cardinals clear room on their roster for what has been a highly competitive receiving corps.

Now, Isabella lands in a Baltimore offense that features Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins among other talented players on the active roster.

The Ravens also signed wide receiver Bailey Gaither to the practice squad earlier today.

