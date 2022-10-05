Skip to main content

Kliff Kingsbury Labeled as Cardinals' Biggest Disappointment

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-2, but Kliff Kingsbury needs to step his game up.

After four weeks of play, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves with an even record of 2-2. 

If you've watched the team play, at times that might feel a bit lucky. But considering expectations heading into the season, even in DeAndre Hopkins' absence, underwhelming may still be applicable here. 

You can point to a few different factors, but most believe head coach Kliff Kingsbury is at the helm of their slow start. 

Through four games, the Cardinals have yet to score any points in the first quarter. 

It's not about how you start, though. It's about how you finish. The Cardinals hope their slow beginning to the season can be a springboard the rest of the way. 

Yet for now, Arizona's early struggles can be placed on one person according to Bleacher Report:

Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury Labeled as Cardinals' Biggest Disappointment 

"It starts at the top for the Arizona Cardinals. The team is 2-2, but it hasn't been pretty.

"The Cardinals have gone into the locker room down at halftime every week. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged the slow starts were an issue after their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, telling reporters:

“'That’s something we’ve got to figure out. It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.'

"The way an offense starts can be directly tied to preparation. Every staff works to script the first drive, and every contest begins with a neutral game script. Yet, the Cardinals offense seems to sputter out of the gate on a weekly basis.

"Kyler Murray showed frustration in the fourth quarter as he rallied the Cards to a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That tension will only grow if the Cardinals don't get off to better starts. They've been able to recover against two one-win teams in the Raiders and Panthers. It won't be easy to do that against better teams."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Cardinals Confident in WR Depth After Isabella Release

Arizona Takes Elite RB in 2023 PFF Mock Draft

Cardinals Sign Billy Price, Release Andy Isabella

Cardinals Rise in Week 5 BR Power Rankings

Arizona Reportedly Signing Kicker to Practice Squad

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown
Analysis

Cardinals Show Confidence in WR Depth After Andy Isabella Release

By Donnie Druin
Bijan Robinson
Analysis

Cardinals Take Elite Running Back in 2023 PFF Mock Draft

By Donnie Druin
Andy Isabella
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Sign Billy Price, Release Andy Isabella Among Roster Moves

By Donnie Druin
Zach Ertz
Analysis

Cardinals Elevate in B/R Week 5 Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Signing K Matt Ammendola to Practice Squad, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Defense
Analysis

Cardinals Open as Home Underdogs to Eagles

By Donnie Druin
Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Host Kickers in Wake of Matt Prater's Status

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Downplay Fourth Quarter Spat

By Donnie Druin