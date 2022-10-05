After four weeks of play, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves with an even record of 2-2.

If you've watched the team play, at times that might feel a bit lucky. But considering expectations heading into the season, even in DeAndre Hopkins' absence, underwhelming may still be applicable here.

You can point to a few different factors, but most believe head coach Kliff Kingsbury is at the helm of their slow start.

Through four games, the Cardinals have yet to score any points in the first quarter.

It's not about how you start, though. It's about how you finish. The Cardinals hope their slow beginning to the season can be a springboard the rest of the way.

Yet for now, Arizona's early struggles can be placed on one person according to Bleacher Report:

Kliff Kingsbury Labeled as Cardinals' Biggest Disappointment

"It starts at the top for the Arizona Cardinals. The team is 2-2, but it hasn't been pretty.

"The Cardinals have gone into the locker room down at halftime every week. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged the slow starts were an issue after their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, telling reporters:

“'That’s something we’ve got to figure out. It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.'

"The way an offense starts can be directly tied to preparation. Every staff works to script the first drive, and every contest begins with a neutral game script. Yet, the Cardinals offense seems to sputter out of the gate on a weekly basis.

"Kyler Murray showed frustration in the fourth quarter as he rallied the Cards to a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

"That tension will only grow if the Cardinals don't get off to better starts. They've been able to recover against two one-win teams in the Raiders and Panthers. It won't be easy to do that against better teams."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Cardinals Confident in WR Depth After Isabella Release

Arizona Takes Elite RB in 2023 PFF Mock Draft

Cardinals Sign Billy Price, Release Andy Isabella

Cardinals Rise in Week 5 BR Power Rankings

Arizona Reportedly Signing Kicker to Practice Squad