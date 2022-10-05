Skip to main content

15 Players Appear on Cardinals' First Week 5 Injury Report

The first injury report for the Arizona Cardinals-Philadelphia Eagles matchup is here, and once again, Arizona has plenty of names on the list.

For a fifth consecutive time, the Arizona Cardinals open a game week with double digit players on their Wednesday injury report.

Only two of those players (Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz) did not participate due to rest. 

Other players who were not present at practice: Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson, Rashard Lawrence, Matt Prater, Justin Pugh, Nick Vigil, and Maxx Williams. 

Guys who were limited: A.J. Green, Zaven Collins, D.J. Humphries, Ezekiel Turner and J.J. Watt.

The full injury report:

50540BAD-3460-4929-AA24-A67C18509CDC

Prater has already been ruled out by Kliff Kingsbury, and IR is still being discussed. The Cardinals signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad yesterday as a precaution. 

All three players who were brought back from injured reserve (Colt McCoy, Antoine Wesley, Antonio Hamilton) practiced today, a good sign for their status this upcoming week. 

A.J. Green was described as day-to-day. 

Here is Philadelphia's injury report for today:

Eagles Wednesday Injury Report
The Eagles also activated tackle Andre Dillard off injured reserve. 

