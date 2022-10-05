15 Players Appear on Cardinals' First Week 5 Injury Report

For a fifth consecutive time, the Arizona Cardinals open a game week with double digit players on their Wednesday injury report.

Only two of those players (Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz) did not participate due to rest.

Other players who were not present at practice: Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson, Rashard Lawrence, Matt Prater, Justin Pugh, Nick Vigil, and Maxx Williams.

Guys who were limited: A.J. Green, Zaven Collins, D.J. Humphries, Ezekiel Turner and J.J. Watt.

The full injury report:

Prater has already been ruled out by Kliff Kingsbury, and IR is still being discussed. The Cardinals signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad yesterday as a precaution.

All three players who were brought back from injured reserve (Colt McCoy, Antoine Wesley, Antonio Hamilton) practiced today, a good sign for their status this upcoming week.

A.J. Green was described as day-to-day.

Here is Philadelphia's injury report for today:

The Eagles also activated tackle Andre Dillard off injured reserve.

