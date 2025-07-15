Cardinals’ Rival Ranked Best at Position, Proves to be a Problem For Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals are aiming to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021. That was the last time Kyler Murray was playing fully healthy, and it's been his peak performance as a quarterback thus far.
Now, Murray is set to be at his healthiest point since he tore his ACL in 2022, which could set the Cardinals up for their best season in quite some time.
The playoffs will be quite a battle to achieve, though, as the NFC West has teams like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, both of which are arguably better than the Cardinals.
Both the aforementioned division rivals of Arizona have stout defenses with incredible talents. As a matter of fact, ESPN recently released a list of the NFL's top off-ball linebackers, with 49ers star Fred Warner being ranked at the top of the list.
"He's durable, only sitting out one game in his seven-year career. He has three straight seasons with at least 130 tackles and seven pass deflections, highlighting his pass-game prowess. He also has back-to-back years of four forced fumbles," ESPN writes. "He's considered the best defensive game manager in the NFL but has improved his all-around game."
Murray and the rest of the Cardinals' offense feel the impact of Warner, as the linebacker is coming off one of his best seasons yet, as he is in the prime years of his career.
The last time Arizona and San Francisco squared off was this past January, when the Cardinals routed the 49ers 47-24. Murray was stellar, throwing for four touchdowns while compiling 242 passing yards.
Warner had a good performance himself, leading his team with eight total tackles and one tackle for loss.
Heading into next season, Warner will have at least two opportunities to disrupt the Cardinals' offense in the regular season matchups.
Both teams are expecting a big turnaround after disappointing campaigns. The Cardinals will head to the Bay Area on Sept. 21, with the 49ers heading to The Valley on Nov. 16.